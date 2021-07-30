Recap: O2Micro Intl Q2 Earnings

Shares of O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 233.33% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $26,205,000 up by 51.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $24,130,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

O2Micro Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7ovv7myf

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $11.25

52-week low: $2.05

Price action over last quarter: down 1.80%

Company Overview

O2Micro International Ltd focuses on designing, developing, and marketing high performance integrated circuits and solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its application includes LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook computers, tablet computers, low/zero-emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy-efficient technology relating to sophisticated batteries, LED lighting including general lighting, and portable electronic devices. Its integrated circuits have been incorporated into products sold by Acer, Dell, General Electric, Hewlett-Packard, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Samsung Electronics, Sony, and Toshiba, among others.