 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: AbbVie Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:53am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) decreased 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.91% over the past year to $3.11, which beat the estimate of $3.09.

Revenue of $13,959,000,000 higher by 33.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $13,630,000,000.

Outlook

AbbVie raised FY21 adjusted EPS guidance from $12.37-$12.57 to $12.52-$12.62.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssrkovwp

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $119.13

Company's 52-week low was at $79.11

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.33%

Company Overview

AbbVie is a drug company with a strong exposure to immunology and oncology. The company's top drug, Humira, represents close to half of the company's current profits. The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The recent acquisition of Allergan adds several new drugs in aesthetics and women's health.

 

Related Articles (ABBV)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
FDA Expands Allergan's BOTOX Label To Include Eight New Muscles In Patients With Upper Limb Spasticity
AbbVie's Earnings Outlook
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
Understanding AbbVie's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com