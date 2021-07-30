 Skip to main content

Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% year over year to ($0.00), which missed the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $8,934,000 rose by 87.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $11,760,000.

Looking Ahead

AG Mortgage Investment hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9kff6tw6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $11.41

Company's 52-week low was at $2.51

Price action over last quarter: down 9.70%

Company Overview

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It focuses on investing in, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets, which the company refers to as its target assets. It also focuses on investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued or guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise.

 

