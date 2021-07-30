 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: VF Q1 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 30, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 147.37% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $2,195,000,000 rose by 104.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,140,000,000.

Outlook

VF Corp raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.05 to at least $3.20.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vfc/mediaframe/45674/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $90.79

Company's 52-week low was at $57.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.02%

Company Overview

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear. Its portfolio of about 15 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.

 

Related Articles (VFC)

Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2021
Unusual Options Activity Insight: VF
A Preview Of VF's Earnings
Analyzing VF's Unusual Options Activity
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 14, 2021
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Walmart And VF Corp
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com