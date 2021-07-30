Recap: VF Q1 Earnings

Shares of VF (NYSE:VFC) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 147.37% year over year to $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $2,195,000,000 rose by 104.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,140,000,000.

Outlook

VF Corp raised FY22 adjusted EPS guidance from $3.05 to at least $3.20.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/vfc/mediaframe/45674/indexl.html

Technicals

52-week high: $90.79

Company's 52-week low was at $57.59

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.02%

Company Overview

VF designs, produces, and distributes branded apparel and accessories. Its largest apparel categories include action sports, outdoor, and workwear. Its portfolio of about 15 brands includes Vans, The North Face, Timberland, Supreme, and Dickies. VF markets its products in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through wholesale sales to retailers, e-commerce, and branded stores owned by the company and partners. The company has grown through multiple acquisitions and traces its roots to 1899.