WisdomTree Investments: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 100.00% over the past year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $77,603,000 higher by 33.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $74,100,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

WisdomTree Inv hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 30, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ipyo2qqy

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $7.38

52-week low: $3.06

Price action over last quarter: down 9.33%

Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) and exchange-traded product (ETP) sponsor and asset manager. Its ETP products are constructed to track or outperform the performance of broad or specific equity, fixed income, or alternatives market segment, or a basket of a commodity or currency. ETF options include funds that track WisdomTree's own indexes, third party indexes, or actively managed funds. WisdomTree offers its products through a number of distribution channels including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors (RIA), and institutional investors. RIAs and wirehouses provide over half of the company's assets under management.