Proofpoint: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) fell 0.0% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 23.53% year over year to $0.63, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $308,653,000 up by 19.43% year over year, which beat the estimate of $296,320,000.

Outlook

Proofpoint hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

52-week high: $175.25

52-week low: $91.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.39%

Company Profile

Proofpoint Inc. is a provider of cloud-based security solutions to large- and mid-sized organizations in a wide range of industries. The firm's solutions are delivered through its security-as-a-service platform, which hosts an integrated set of on-demand data protection applications. These solutions include threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, and secure communication capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscription fees and hardware, training, and professional services fees. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States.