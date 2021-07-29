Recap: NextGen Healthcare Q1 Earnings
Shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) rose 0.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 19.05% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.21.
Revenue of $146,084,000 up by 11.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $139,750,000.
Guidance
NextGen Healthcare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
NextGen Healthcare hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://investor.nextgen.com/events-presentations
Technicals
52-week high: $23.80
Company's 52-week low was at $11.66
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.18%
Company Overview
NextGen Healthcare Inc is a United States-based company that provides healthcare solutions. The company offers technology and services platform supports for ambulatory and specialty practices of all sizes. It provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices.
