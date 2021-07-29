Recap: NextGen Healthcare Q1 Earnings

Shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) rose 0.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.05% over the past year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $146,084,000 up by 11.62% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $139,750,000.

Guidance

NextGen Healthcare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

NextGen Healthcare hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.nextgen.com/events-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $23.80

Company's 52-week low was at $11.66

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.18%

Company Overview

NextGen Healthcare Inc is a United States-based company that provides healthcare solutions. The company offers technology and services platform supports for ambulatory and specialty practices of all sizes. It provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices.