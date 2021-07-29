BJ's Restaurants: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) decreased 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 126.26% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $290,283,000 higher by 126.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $284,340,000.

Guidance

BJ's Restaurants hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

BJ's Restaurants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479147&tp_key=616dd5b6c2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.42

52-week low: $19.41

Price action over last quarter: down 28.07%

Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in one operating segment that is casual dining company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.