BJ's Restaurants: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) decreased 2.8% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 126.26% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $290,283,000 higher by 126.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $284,340,000.
Guidance
BJ's Restaurants hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
BJ's Restaurants hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479147&tp_key=616dd5b6c2
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $63.42
52-week low: $19.41
Price action over last quarter: down 28.07%
Company Profile
BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in one operating segment that is casual dining company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.
