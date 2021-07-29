Recap: Bio-Rad Laboratories Q2 Earnings
Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) moved higher by 0.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 119.88% over the past year to $3.54, which beat the estimate of $2.66.
Revenue of $715,931,000 higher by 33.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $631,780,000.
Outlook
Bio-Rad Laboratories hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 06:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ja7vjcij
Technicals
52-week high: $710.79
Company's 52-week low was at $472.84
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.22%
Company Profile
Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. In diagnostics (60% of sales), Bio-Rad manufactures, sells, and supports test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories. In life sciences (40% of sales), the firm develops and manufactures a range of instruments and reagents used in research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the United States (40% of 2020 sales), Europe (34%), and Asia (21%), with Canada and Latin America accounting for the bulk of the remaining 5%. Bio-Rad owns 37% of Sartorius AG, a laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.
