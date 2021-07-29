Recap: Bio-Rad Laboratories Q2 Earnings

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) moved higher by 0.2% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 119.88% over the past year to $3.54, which beat the estimate of $2.66.

Revenue of $715,931,000 higher by 33.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $631,780,000.

Outlook

Bio-Rad Laboratories hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 06:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ja7vjcij

Technicals

52-week high: $710.79

Company's 52-week low was at $472.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.22%

Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, headquartered in Hercules, California, develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the clinical diagnostics and life sciences markets. In diagnostics (60% of sales), Bio-Rad manufactures, sells, and supports test systems and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories. In life sciences (40% of sales), the firm develops and manufactures a range of instruments and reagents used in research, biopharmaceutical production, and food testing. The company is geographically diverse, with major markets in the United States (40% of 2020 sales), Europe (34%), and Asia (21%), with Canada and Latin America accounting for the bulk of the remaining 5%. Bio-Rad owns 37% of Sartorius AG, a laboratory and biopharmaceutical supplier.