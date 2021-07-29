Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) decreased 0.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 19.16% year over year to $3.11, which beat the estimate of $2.28.

Revenue of $1,793,000,000 rose by 17.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,720,000,000.

Outlook

Vertex Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 05:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1482604&tp_key=b78fbf76d9

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $284.59

Company's 52-week low was at $185.32

Price action over last quarter: down 8.17%

Company Description

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. In addition to its focus on cystic fibrosis, Vertex's pipeline includes gene-editing therapies such as CTX001 for beta-thalassemia and sickle-cell disease as well as small-molecule medicines targeting diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney disease. Vertex also has an expanding research pipeline focused on inflammatory diseases, non-opioid treatments for pain, and genetic and cell therapies for type 1 diabetes and rare diseases.