Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) decreased 0.9% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 19.16% year over year to $3.11, which beat the estimate of $2.28.
Revenue of $1,793,000,000 rose by 17.65% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,720,000,000.
Outlook
Vertex Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 05:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1482604&tp_key=b78fbf76d9
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $284.59
Company's 52-week low was at $185.32
Price action over last quarter: down 8.17%
Company Description
Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that discovers and develops small-molecule drugs for the treatment of serious diseases. Its key drugs are Kalydeco, Orkambi, Symdeko, and Trikafta for cystic fibrosis, where Vertex therapies remain the standard of care globally. In addition to its focus on cystic fibrosis, Vertex's pipeline includes gene-editing therapies such as CTX001 for beta-thalassemia and sickle-cell disease as well as small-molecule medicines targeting diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney disease. Vertex also has an expanding research pipeline focused on inflammatory diseases, non-opioid treatments for pain, and genetic and cell therapies for type 1 diabetes and rare diseases.
