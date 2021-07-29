Haynes Intl: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Haynes Intl (NASDAQ:HAYN) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 104.62% year over year to $0.03, which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $88,143,000 higher by 9.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $85,010,000.

Outlook

Haynes Intl hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Haynes Intl hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.84

Company's 52-week low was at $15.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.72%

Company Description

Haynes International Inc is a producer of high-performance nickel and cobalt-based alloys in flat product form such as sheet, coil, and plate forms. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and distributing technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products consist of high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA's) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA's). The company's products are used in aerospace, industrial gas turbine, chemical processing, and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Europe; China, and other countries.