Qumu: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 400.00% over the past year to ($0.30), which missed the estimate of ($0.26).

Revenue of $5,867,000 declined by 37.14% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,770,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Qumu hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rso6nira

Technicals

52-week high: $10.50

Company's 52-week low was at $2.40

Price action over last quarter: down 54.73%

Company Overview

Qumu Corp provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for enterprises. The Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. Its geographical segments are North America, Europe, and Asia, of which the majority of its revenue comes from North America.

 

