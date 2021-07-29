A Preview Of WisdomTree Investments's Earnings

On Friday, July 30, WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

WisdomTree Investments EPS will likely be near $0.09 while revenue will be around $74.10 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, WisdomTree Investments reported EPS of $0.05 on revenue of $58.13 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 80.0% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 27.48% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.05 0.05 0.04 EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 0.07 0.05 Revenue Estimate 71.41 M 65.70 M 63.36 M 58.96 M Revenue Actual 72.83 M 67.06 M 64.64 M 58.13 M

Stock Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Investments were trading at $6.09 as of July 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 70.28%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. WisdomTree Investments is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.