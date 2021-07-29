A Preview Of VF's Earnings

On Friday, July 30, VF (NYSE:VFC) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

VF EPS will likely be near $0.1 while revenue will be around $2.14 billion, according to analysts. VF EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.57. Sales were $1.08 billion.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 117.54%. Sales would be up 98.88% from the year-ago period. VF's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.90 0.49 -0.67 EPS Actual 0.27 0.93 0.67 -0.57 Revenue Estimate 2.50 B 3.00 B 2.50 B 980.22 M Revenue Actual 2.58 B 2.97 B 2.61 B 1.08 B

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 40.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. VF is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.