International Paper: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 37.66% over the past year to $1.06, which were in line with the estimate of $1.06.
Revenue of $5,616,000,000 higher by 15.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,630,000,000.
Guidance
International Paper hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
International Paper hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 29, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.internationalpaper.com/performance/presentations-events/event-calendar
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $65.27
52-week low: $33.92
Price action over last quarter: Up 0.86%
Company Profile
International Paper manufactures packaging products and printing papers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market and about 25% of the uncoated free sheet paper market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America.
