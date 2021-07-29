International Paper: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 37.66% over the past year to $1.06, which were in line with the estimate of $1.06.

Revenue of $5,616,000,000 higher by 15.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $5,630,000,000.

Guidance

International Paper hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

International Paper hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.internationalpaper.com/performance/presentations-events/event-calendar

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $65.27

52-week low: $33.92

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.86%

Company Profile

International Paper manufactures packaging products and printing papers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market and about 25% of the uncoated free sheet paper market. Though it has operations in Brazil, Russia, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America.