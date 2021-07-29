 Skip to main content

Martin Marietta Materials: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:35am   Comments
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.17% year over year to $3.81, which missed the estimate of $3.92.

Revenue of $1,378,000,000 higher by 15.80% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,300,000,000.

Guidance

Martin Marietta Materials hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Martin Marietta Materials hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qcvviup2

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $383.71

52-week low: $201.04

Price action over last quarter: down 1.86%

Company Overview

Martin Marietta Materials is one of the United States' largest producer of construction aggregates (crushed stone, sand, and gravel). In 2020, Martin Marietta sold 187 million tons of aggregates. Martin Marietta's most important markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, accounting for most of its sales. The company also produces cement in Texas and uses its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. Martin's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

 

