 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Citrix Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:36am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) fell 13.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 18.95% year over year to $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $812,111,000 higher by 1.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $845,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.85 and $0.90.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $765,000,000 and $775,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ctxs/mediaframe/46057/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $148.47

Company's 52-week low was at $111.26

Price action over last quarter: down 19.90%

Company Profile

Citrix Systems provides virtualization software, including Virtual Apps and Desktops for desktop virtualization and Citrix Virtual Apps for application virtualization. The company also provides Citrix Endpoint Management for mobile device management and Citrix ADC for application delivery and Citrix SDWAN for routing, security, and WAN monitoring.

 

Related Articles (CTXS)

Zoom Plans To Continue Growing After The Pandemic
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com