Citrix Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) fell 13.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 18.95% year over year to $1.24, which beat the estimate of $1.19.

Revenue of $812,111,000 higher by 1.65% year over year, which missed the estimate of $845,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between $0.85 and $0.90.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $765,000,000 and $775,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:15 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/ctxs/mediaframe/46057/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $148.47

Company's 52-week low was at $111.26

Price action over last quarter: down 19.90%

Company Profile

Citrix Systems provides virtualization software, including Virtual Apps and Desktops for desktop virtualization and Citrix Virtual Apps for application virtualization. The company also provides Citrix Endpoint Management for mobile device management and Citrix ADC for application delivery and Citrix SDWAN for routing, security, and WAN monitoring.