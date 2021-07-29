 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sonic Automotive Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:48am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 310.94% year over year to $2.63, which beat the estimate of $1.25.

Revenue of $3,352,000,000 higher by 58.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,890,000,000.

Guidance

Sonic Automotive hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.directeventreg.com/der/toRegistration.action

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $56.07

Company's 52-week low was at $34.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.07%

Company Overview

Sonic Automotive is by our estimate the sixth- largest public auto dealership group in the United States by new-vehicle unit sales. The company has 84 franchised stores in 12 states, primarily in metropolitan areas in California, Texas, and the Southeast, plus 16 EchoPark used-vehicle stores. In addition to new- and used-vehicle sales, the company derives revenue from parts and collision repair, finance, insurance, and wholesale auctions. Luxury and import dealerships make up about 88% of new-vehicle revenue, while Honda, BMW, Mercedes, and Toyota constitute about 60% of new-vehicle revenue. BMW is the largest brand at over 24%. 2020's revenue was $9.8 billion, with EchoPark's portion totaling $1.4 billion.

 

Related Articles (SAH)

Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com