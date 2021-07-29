 Skip to main content

Recap: US Silica Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2021 7:16am   Comments
Shares of US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 33.33% year over year to ($0.12), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $317,301,000 up by 83.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $269,200,000.

Looking Ahead

US Silica Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

US Silica Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7fax6vjy

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.38

52-week low: $2.42

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.44%

Company Overview

U.S. Silica is one of the leading suppliers of sand used in hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells. The company delivers sand in most major basins via its extensive logistics network and has an emerging last-mile logistics capability to deliver sand direct to the well site. Additionally, the company supplies relatively smaller amounts of sand used for various industrial applications, such as glass-making.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

