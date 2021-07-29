Recap: Vista Outdoor Q1 Earnings

Shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 241.18% year over year to $1.74, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $662,912,000 higher by 38.35% year over year, which beat the estimate of $615,600,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $1.70 and $1.80.

Q2 revenue expected between $710,000,000 and $730,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/vsto/mediaframe/45367/indexr.html

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $47.62

Company's 52-week low was at $15.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.26%

Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, develops, and manufactures outdoor sports and recreation products, and is domiciled in the United States. The company organizes itself into two segments: Shooting sports and Outdoor products. Shooting sports, which contributes the largest proportion of company revenue, includes ammunition, long guns, and related equipment under brands such as Federal Premium, Blackhawk, and Hoppe's. Outdoor products include archery and hunting accessories, eyewear, golf products, hydration products, and stand-up paddle boards under brands including CamelBak and Bushnell. The company derives the vast majority of revenue domestically.