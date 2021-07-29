Clear Channel Outdoor: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.00% over the past year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $531,082,000 higher by 68.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $496,420,000.

Outlook

Clear Channel Outdoor sees Q3 Americas revenue of $315 million-$325 million and Europe revenue of $245 million-$255 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 29, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.clearchannel.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $3.05

Company's 52-week low was at $0.86

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.14%

Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies. The company is engaged in providing advertising opportunities through billboards, street furniture displays, transit displays, and other out-of-home advertising displays for its clients. Its reportable segment includes America's outdoor advertising and International outdoor advertising. The company generates most of its revenue from the Americas outdoor advertising.