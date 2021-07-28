ACCO Brands: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 258.33% over the past year to $0.43, which beat the estimate of $0.26.

Revenue of $517,800,000 up by 41.13% year over year, which beat the estimate of $474,160,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.77

52-week low: $5.20

Price action over last quarter: down 5.17%

Company Overview

ACCO Brands Corp designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes, and punching products; computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses. It offers its products primarily under the AT-A-GLANCE, Five Star, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Quartet, Leitz, NOBO, Rapid, Rexel, Tilibra, and Wilson Jones brands. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers; e-tailers; discount, and variety chains; and warehouse clubs.