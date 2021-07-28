Aflac: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 24.22% over the past year to $1.59, which beat the estimate of $1.27.

Revenue of $5,564,000,000 higher by 2.90% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,350,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $57.57

Company's 52-week low was at $33.37

Price action over last quarter: down 0.59%

Company Description

Aflac Inc offers supplemental health insurance and life insurance in the two largest insurance markets in the world, the U.S. and Japan. In addition to its cancer policies, the company has broadened its product offerings to include accidents, disability, and long-term-care insurance. It markets its products through independent distributors, selling most of its policies directly to consumers at their places of work.