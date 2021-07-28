Recap: Inovalon Holdings Q2 Earnings

Shares of Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.67% over the past year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $190,439,000 rose by 17.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $184,870,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xgov4x9z

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $37.52

52-week low: $17.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.57%

Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings Inc provides cloud-based analytics and platforms for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical firms. Its platform can be used to identify gaps in care, quality, data integrity, and financial performance. The primary capabilities of Inovalon's big data platform are data integration, advanced analytics, intervention platforms, and business processing. It maintains a registry of data compiled from several sources, including electronic health records, claims, and pharmacies. Analytics run on this data can determine the presence of a disease, gaps in clinical outcomes, or medical compliance.