 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cirrus Logic: Q1 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 5:15pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.89% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $277,253,000 up by 14.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $261,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Cirrus Logic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $430,000,000 and $470,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cirrus.com%2F&eventid=3192361&sessionid=1&key=6AD1F4AE4EB5D5F734B3830524074E14&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $103.25

Company's 52-week low was at $55.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.58%

Company Description

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and non-portable audio and other products. These products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting mobile devices, smart homes, and applications in the automotive, energy, and industrial markets. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and countries across the world.

 

Related Articles (CRUS)

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic To Acquire Lion Semiconductor For $335M Cash
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 18, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings