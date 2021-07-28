Cirrus Logic: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.89% year over year to $0.54, which beat the estimate of $0.40.

Revenue of $277,253,000 up by 14.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $261,760,000.

Looking Ahead

Cirrus Logic hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q2 revenue expected to be between $430,000,000 and $470,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cirrus.com%2F&eventid=3192361&sessionid=1&key=6AD1F4AE4EB5D5F734B3830524074E14®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $103.25

Company's 52-week low was at $55.84

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.58%

Company Description

Cirrus Logic Inc is a provider of integrated circuits for audio and voice signal processing applications. The firm's products are organized into two streams: portable audio products, and non-portable audio and other products. These products include analog and mixed-signal components targeting mobile devices, smart homes, and applications in the automotive, energy, and industrial markets. Roughly half of the firm's revenue is generated in China, with the rest coming from the United States, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and countries across the world.