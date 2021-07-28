Kraton: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kraton (NYSE:KRA) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 6.67% over the past year to $0.32, which missed the estimate of $0.50.

Revenue of $493,623,000 rose by 38.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $427,840,000.

Outlook

Kraton Raises FY21 Adj. EBITDA Guidance To $280M-$300M

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.88

52-week low: $12.92

Price action over last quarter: down 2.24%

Company Overview

Kraton Corp is a specialty chemicals company. The company's operating segment includes Polymer and Chemical. It generates maximum revenue from the Polymer segment. The Polymer segment is comprised of SBCs (styrenic block copolymers) and other engineered polymers business. Its Chemical segment is comprised of our pine-based specialty products business. Geographically, it has a presence in the United States; Germany, and All other countries. It is used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants, lubricants, medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing, and footwear products.