Sunnova Energy Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 5:12pm   Comments
Shares of Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 90.00% over the past year to ($0.57), which missed the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $66,556,000 higher by 55.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $57,170,000.

Guidance

Sunnova Sees FY21 Adj. EBITDA $80M-$85M

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $57.70

Company's 52-week low was at $18.82

Price action over last quarter: down 4.56%

Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc is a residential solar and energy storage service provider company. It offers services such as operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades and onsite power optimization. The products and services offered by the group include Add-on battery storage, Home solar protection plans, New solar battery storage, and various other solar systems.

 

