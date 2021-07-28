United Rentals: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 26.63% over the past year to $4.66, which missed the estimate of $4.85.

Revenue of $2,287,000,000 higher by 17.95% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,250,000,000.

Guidance

United Rentals Raises FY21 Sales Guidance From $9.05B-$9.45B To $9.45B-$9.75B vs $9.34B Est.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $354.60

Company's 52-week low was at $151.41

Price action over last quarter: down 5.29%

Company Overview

United Rentals Inc is an equipment rental company. The company's operating segment includes General rentals and Trench, power and fluid solutions. Its General rentals are subdivided into General construction and industrial equipment; Aerial work platforms and General tools and light equipment. The Trench, power and fluid solutions are subdivided into Power and HVAC equipment; Trench safety equipment, and Fluid solutions equipment. It generates maximum revenue from the General construction and industrial equipment from the General rentals segment. The General construction and industrial equipment include such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment.