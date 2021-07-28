Fortune Brands Home: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Fortune Brands Home (NYSE:FBHS) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 65.96% year over year to $1.56, which beat the estimate of $1.39.

Revenue of $1,936,000,000 rose by 40.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,890,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Fortune Brands Home hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/joekjvk9

Technicals

52-week high: $114.00

52-week low: $71.19

Price action over last quarter: down 8.03%

Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security is a leading home and security products company that operates three segments. The company's $2.5 billion (fiscal 2020) cabinets segment sells cabinets and vanities under the MasterBrand family of brands. The $2.2 billion plumbing segment, led by the Moen brand, sells faucets, showers, and other plumbing fixtures. The $1.4 billion outdoors and security segment sells entry doors under the Therma-Tru brand name, Fiberon-branded patio decking, and locks and other security devices under the Master Lock and SentrySafe brand names.