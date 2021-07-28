Recap: Xilinx Q1 Earnings

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 150.00% year over year to $0.95, which beat the estimate of $0.77.

Revenue of $878,606,000 rose by 20.91% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $856,690,000.

Outlook

Xilinx hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Xilinx hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.xilinx.com/events/event-details/q1-fiscal-year-2022-financial-press-release-scheduled-distribution-no

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $154.93

52-week low: $96.71

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.82%

Company Profile

Founded in 1984, Xilinx is the leader in FPGAs by market share. Its chips are critical in the performance of various devices in the communications, data processing, industrial, consumer, and automotive markets. Xilinx designs and sells chips, but it outsources manufacturing to third-party chip foundries such as TSMC.