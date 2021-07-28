 Skip to main content

Align Tech: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
Shares of Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) decreased 0.1% in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 968.57% over the past year to $3.04, which beat the estimate of $2.55.

Revenue of $1,011,000,000 higher by 186.96% year over year, which beat the estimate of $937,880,000.

Guidance

Align Tech hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,850,000,000 and $3,950,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/s2cek48u

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $653.86

52-week low: $279.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.42%

Company Description

Align Technology is a medical (dental) device company primarily known for the Invisalign system, which is an alternative to traditional braces to correct a wide range of malocclusions. The company also manufactures intraoral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacture digital services to support the customization of these liners. Historically, only orthodontists serviced this product, but more recently the company has expanded its direct marketing efforts to include generalists (dentists) and consumers.

 

