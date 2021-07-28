 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Spirit Airlines Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) rose after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 90.53% year over year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.86).

Shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) rose after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

 

Earnings per share were up 90.53% year over year to ($0.34), which beat the estimate of ($0.86).

Revenue of $859,309,000 rose by 520.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $809,390,000.

Guidance

 

Spirit Airlines Sees Q3 2021 Revs $1B-$1.01B Vs $959.33M Est

Price Action

 

Company's 52-week high was at $40.77

Company's 52-week low was at $14.65

Price action over last quarter: down 19.63%

Company Overview

 

Spirit Airlines Inc serves the United States, Latin America, and Caribbean as an airline operator. It primarily offers customers unbundled base fares to strip out any unneeded travel amenities. If needed, a customer can elect for additional options at an extra charge. Flight crews are entirely interchangeable across all aircraft, and maintenance and other support services are simplified due to not having an overly complex fleet. The company has one operating segment, air transportation, owing to its system wide route structure. It may decide to expand its network if a market is underserved or overpriced. The majority of revenue is derived from the United States.

 

Related Articles (SAVE)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
Understanding Spirit Airlines's Unusual Options Activity
10 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Understanding Spirit Airlines's Unusual Options Activity
9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
3 Stocks Are Stephanie Link's Favorite Reopening Plays
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings