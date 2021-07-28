Brightcove: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.14% year over year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $51,472,000 rose by 7.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $50,140,000.

Guidance

Brightcove Sees Q3 2021 Revs $50.5M-$51.5M Vs $52.53M Est; Sees FY21 Revs $211M-$213M Vs $214.89M Est

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wvo4fgs3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $25.26

Company's 52-week low was at $9.66

Price action over last quarter: down 15.42%

Company Description

Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based services for the video ecosystem. The firm targets its solutions at media companies, broadcasters, publishers, and corporations. Brightcove Video Cloud is the firm's flagship product, enabling customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Video Cloud generates a significant portion of the firm's revenue through a subscription-based software-as-a-service model. Other products include Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service. It generates a large majority of its revenue in North America and Asia.