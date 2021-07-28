TTM Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.13% year over year to $0.36, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $567,383,000 declined by 0.51% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $545,120,000.

Guidance

TTM Technologies Sees Q3 2021 Revs $530M-$570M Vs $560.2M Est; Sees EPS $0.31-0.37 Vs $0.34 Est

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kqu7pk95

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.36

52-week low: $10.54

Price action over last quarter: down 8.84%

Company Profile

TTM Technologies Inc manufactures printed circuit boards. The company is based in the United States and derives roughly half of its revenue domestically. The company organises itself into two segments: printed circuit boards and electro-mechanical solutions. The printed circuit boards segment, which contributes the majority of revenue, offers a range of printed circuit boards as well as layout design and simulation and testing services. TTM Technologies' products are used in manufacturing, networking, telecommunications, computing, aerospace, and medical fields.