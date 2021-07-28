 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 77.59% over the past year to ($1.03), which missed the estimate of ($0.76).

Revenue of $434,819,000 higher by 61.72% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $421,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Exact Sciences Raises FY21 Revenue Guidance From $1.69B-$1.735B To $1.705B-$1.745B vs $1.72B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.exactsciences.com%2F&eventid=3196007&sessionid=1&key=22F0BC4D0AB5C447153C61D493318FAC&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $159.54

52-week low: $70.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.89%

Company Overview

Exact Sciences Corporation, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a non-invasive stool-based DNA test, is a pre-cancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a genetic-based treatment selection test for breast, prostate, and colon cancers. With the acquisitions of Base Genomics and Thrive Earlier Detection, Exact is building a multi-cancer early screening test to detect over 14 cancers, a test that would be one of earliest entrants in liquid biopsy (blood-based) cancer screening.

 

Related Articles (EXAS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Big Pharma Earnings, Iterum FDA Decision, Alzheimer's Conference, IPOs and More
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Exact Sciences
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 15, 2021
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novavax, Exact Sciences And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings