Earnings Outlook For Silk Road Medical

On Thursday, July 29, Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) will release its latest earnings report. Decipher the announcement with Benzinga's help.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Silk Road Medical have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.36 on revenue of $25.34 million. In the same quarter last year, Silk Road Medical posted EPS of $0.32 on sales of $15.09 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be down 12.5%. Revenue would be up 67.88% on a year-over-year basis. Silk Road Medical's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.39 -0.28 -0.28 -0.37 EPS Actual -0.31 -0.46 -0.31 -0.32 Revenue Estimate 21.30 M 21.34 M 19.59 M 9.46 M Revenue Actual 22.05 M 21.13 M 20.07 M 15.09 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Silk Road Medical were trading at $44.56 as of July 27. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Silk Road Medical is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.