A Preview Of Colfax's Earnings

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, July 29. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Colfax earnings will be near $0.53 per share on sales of $917.93 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.09 on revenue of $620.36 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would be up 488.89%. Sales would be up 47.97% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.40 0.50 0.38 0.05 EPS Actual 0.44 0.51 0.41 0.09 Revenue Estimate 841.23 M 830.72 M 761.05 M 596.46 M Revenue Actual 879.21 M 828.12 M 805.93 M 620.36 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 52.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Colfax is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.