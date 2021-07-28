SJW Gr's Earnings Outlook

On Thursday, July 29, SJW Gr (NYSE:SJW) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see SJW Gr reporting earnings of $0.65 per share on revenue of $154.53 million. In the same quarter last year, SJW Gr posted EPS of $0.69 on sales of $147.21 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, earnings would be down 5.8%. Revenue would be up 4.97% on a year-over-year basis. SJW Gr's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.35 0.89 0.68 EPS Actual 0.09 0.46 0.92 0.69 Revenue Estimate 119.50 M 130.00 M 157.20 M 132.90 M Revenue Actual 114.78 M 135.70 M 165.86 M 147.21 M

Stock Performance

For a full 12 months, the return has risen by 7.85%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably relaxed going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. SJW Gr is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.