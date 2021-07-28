New York Community: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of New York Community (NYSE:NYCB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 57.14% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $331,000,000 higher by 24.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $321,910,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

New York Community hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.mynycb.com/news-and-events/events-calendar/default.aspx

Price Action

52-week high: $13.23

52-week low: $7.72

Price action over last quarter: down 13.66%

Company Overview

New York Community Bancorp Inc is a US-based multi-bank holding company. The group operates in the business division of Banking operations which relates to the provision of services of the loan and deposit products and other financial services to the consumers and businesses. The company is also a producer of multi-family loans in New York City, with an emphasis on non-luxury residential apartment buildings with rent-regulated units that feature below-market rents. The group also offers online banking, mobile banking, and banking by phone services.