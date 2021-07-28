Recap: Myovant Sciences Q1 Earnings
Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 81.08% year over year to ($0.67), which missed the estimate of ($0.33).
Revenue of $41,063,000 higher by 23.19% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $57,050,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Details Of The Call
Date: Jul 28, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f72rq7tp
Technicals
Company's 52-week high was at $30.90
52-week low: $13.42
Price action over last quarter: down 0.82%
Company Overview
Myovant Sciences Ltd is a healthcare company focused on redefining care for women and for men. The company's lead product candidate is relugolix, a once-daily, oral GnRH receptor antagonist. It has three late-stage clinical programs for relugolix in uterine fibroids, endometriosis, and prostate cancer. The company is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin-1 receptor agonist, that has completed a Phase 2a study for the treatment of female infertility as part of assisted reproduction.
