Recap: Silgan Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:32am   Comments
Shares of Silgan Hldgs (NASDAQ:SLGN) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% year over year to $0.85, which beat the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $1,349,000,000 up by 14.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,290,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://silganholdingsinc.gcs-web.com/investor-relations-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $44.55

Company's 52-week low was at $33.62

Price action over last quarter: down 6.98%

Company Profile

Silgan Holdings manufactures about half of the metal food containers in North America. Its major customers include Campbell Soup, Nestle, and Del Monte. Silgan is looking for more merger and acquisition opportunities in the European metal packaging market and in plastic packaging. Silgan's other business segments include plastic containers for personal and healthcare products and a closures business that manufactures metal and plastic lids and caps.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

