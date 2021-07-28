Recap: Moody's Q2 Earnings

Shares of Moody's (NYSE:MCO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 14.59% over the past year to $3.22, which beat the estimate of $2.74.

Revenue of $1,553,000,000 higher by 8.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,470,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $11.55 and $11.85.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fq4.lightning.force.com%2F&eventid=3196849&sessionid=1&key=9DC9740550FDE2C1D70BFE3A3A9EF07F®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $384.52

52-week low: $253.17

Price action over last quarter: Up 15.46%

Company Description

Moody's (along with S&P Ratings) is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed income securities. Moody's ratings segment, known as Moody's Investors Service or MIS, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's revenue and profits. Moody's other segment is Moody's Analytics and consists of Research, Data, and Analytics or RD&A and Enterprise Risk Solutions or ERS. RD&A's products include credit research, quantitative credit scores, economic research, business intelligence, know your customer (KYC) tools, commercial real estate data and analytical tools, and training services. ERS includes risk management software solutions to financial institutions.