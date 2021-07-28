 Skip to main content

Recap: Affiliated Managers Group Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 47.08% over the past year to $4.03, which beat the estimate of $3.83.

Revenue of $586,300,000 up by 24.45% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $566,260,000.

Outlook

Affiliated Managers Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/AMG/mediaframe/46019/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $180.97

Company's 52-week low was at $62.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 2.82%

Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to midsize boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of June 2021, AMG's affiliate network--which includes firms like AQR Capital Management, BPEA and Pantheon in alternative assets and other products (which accounted for 30% of AUM), Artemis, Genesis, Harding Loevner, and Tweedy Browne in global equities (39%) and Frontier, River Road, and Yacktman in U.S. equities (15%)--had an estimated $763 billion in managed assets.

 

