Recap: Santander Consumer USA Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1250.00% year over year to $3.45, which beat the estimate of $1.83.

Revenue of $1,936,000,000 decreased by 2.07% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,900,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.santanderconsumerusa.com%2F&eventid=3196653&sessionid=1&key=A338BB92BC9C8B7859CA45797A05BE1A&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $41.57

52-week low: $16.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.11%

Company Overview

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc is a US-based consumer finance company focused on vehicle finance and third-party servicing. Its core business is the indirect origination of retail installment contracts, principally through manufacturer-franchised dealers in connection with their sale of new and used vehicles to retail consumers. The company operates its business in one reportable segment i.e. Consumer Finance which includes vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, and dealer loans, as well as financial products and services related to motorcycles, RVs, and marine vehicles. It also includes personal loan and point-of-sale financing operations. The company's revenue consists of lease payment received, installments and other income.

 

