Recap: NortonLifeLock Q1 Earnings

Shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.48% year over year to $0.42, which beat the estimate of $0.41.

Revenue of $686,000,000 up by 11.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $685,110,000.

Looking Ahead

NortonLifeLock Sees Q2 Adj. EPS $0.41-$0.43 vs $0.42 Est., Non-GAAP Revenue $690M-$800M vs $691.24M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.nortonlifelock.com%2F&eventid=3319872&sessionid=1&key=62528DD8E556A7EEB50DC72C6F14BCCF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $28.92

Company's 52-week low was at $17.98

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.27%

Company Overview

NortonLifeLock sells cybersecurity and identity protection for individual consumers through its Norton antivirus and LifeLock brands. The company divested the Symantec enterprise security business to Broadcom in 2019. The Arizona-based company was founded in 1982, went public in 1989, and sells its solutions worldwide.