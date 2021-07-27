Tessco Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) were flat after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 53.70% year over year to ($0.25), which missed the estimate of ($0.20).

Revenue of $104,956,000 declined by 12.40% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $105,080,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tessco Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $9.25

52-week low: $5.08

Price action over last quarter: down 17.56%

Company Profile

Tessco Technologies Inc is the United States-based value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider. The company supplies wireless communications products for network infrastructure, site support, fixed and mobile broadband networks. It offers products related to power systems, Wi-Fi Networks, Broadband, DAS((Distributed Antenna Systems) for In-Building Cellular and Public Safety Coverage, IoT (Internet of Things), Mobile Devices and Accessories, and others. The operating segments of the company are Commercial and Retail, of which the majority of the revenue is derived from the Commercial segment. The Commercial segment consists of the public carriers and value-added resellers and integrators. All the business activities are functioned through the United States.