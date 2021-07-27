Recap: Tremont Mortgage Q2 Earnings

Shares of Tremont Mortgage (NASDAQ:TRMT) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 16.67% year over year to $0.25, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $3,160,000 rose by 1.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,940,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Tremont Mortgage hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.60

Company's 52-week low was at $2.08

Price action over last quarter: down 5.03%

Company Description

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a US-based real estate investment trust. It primarily focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by the middle market and transitional commercial real estate (CRE). The company seeks to achieve higher returns by investing in commercial properties which are subject to redevelopment or repositioning activities which are expected to increase the value of the properties. Tremont also emphasizes investing in subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity interests in entities which own middle market and transitional CRE.