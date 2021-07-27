Recap: Agilysys Q1 Earnings

Shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 162.50% over the past year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $38,725,000 rose by 29.92% year over year, which beat the estimate of $36,910,000.

Looking Ahead

Agilysys Reiterates FY22 Sales Guidance Of $160M-$170M Vs. $163.55M Est.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5n45t6da

Price Action

52-week high: $64.09

Company's 52-week low was at $17.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 18.49%

Company Profile

Agilysys Inc develops industry-specific technology solutions to help manage businesses. The firm offers technological solutions to control business operations, including property management, point-of-sale, dining reservations, inventory and procurement, analytics, labor management, self-service, and document management. It serves four major market sectors: gaming; hotels, resorts and cruise, foodservice management, stadia and healthcare. The majority of the revenues are generated through contract support, maintenance and subscription services it provides. Agilysys operates its business throughout North America, Europe, and Asia, with corporate services located in Georgia, US and offices in Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.