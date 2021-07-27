Maxim Integrated Products: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 56.90% year over year to $0.91, which beat the estimate of $0.84.
Revenue of $719,855,000 rose by 31.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $681,790,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Maxim Integrated Products hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
Price Action
52-week high: $105.49
Company's 52-week low was at $63.74
Price action over last quarter: Up 2.36%
Company Overview
Maxim Integrated makes high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The company offers a wide range of products serving a host of analog-intensive applications, including power management, audio conversion, and sensors. Maxim supplies its diverse product portfolio to a broad base of customers in the communications, computing, industrial, automotive, and consumer-related end markets.
