Earnings Preview: MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) announces its next round of earnings this Monday, May 10. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Monday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Analysts covering MagnaChip Semiconductor modeled for quarterly EPS of $0.14 on revenue of $121.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor reported a profit of $0.03 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $120.47 million.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 366.67% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 1.02% from the year-ago period. MagnaChip Semiconductor's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.13 0.07 0.07 EPS Actual 0.22 0.40 0.14 0.13 Revenue Estimate 121.70 M 124.40 M 121.00 M 118.60 M Revenue Actual 123.02 M 142.94 M 124.81 M 118.83 M

Stock Performance

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor were trading at $22.4 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.38%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. MagnaChip Semiconductor is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.